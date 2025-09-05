BEYN Deploys Searchinform Next-Gen Data Loss Prevention (DLP) To Enhance Data Security & Achieve ISO 27001 Compliance

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ALGIERS, Algeria, September 5, 2025/APO Group/ --

BEYN, a fintech specializing in digital financial solutions for over 20 years, has recently successfully deployed SearchInform's ( ) next-generation DLP system across all its operations, marking the importnat practical step, aimed at ensuring robust data protection.

With around 90 assets to protect, including personal information of its employees, clients, and source codes, BEYN places a strong emphasis on proactive data security.

Implementation of DLP system is the key measure in the realization of efficient system of information security, as well as an important step for compliance with regulatory framework. The primary motivation for adopting the Next - Gen DLP system by BEYN was to meet the requirements of ISO 27001 certification and CIS 8.1 cybersecurity framework. The implementation project turned to be a vital step in establishing a robust information security management system. As a fintech company handling sensitive information, BEYN is acutely aware of the risks associated with data breaches and data leaks, and required an appropriate tool for proactive countering of these risks. The company ultimately chose SearchInform's Next - Gen DLP due to its optimal combination of cost-efficiency, comprehensive features, and the exceptional support provided by the SearchInform team.

"The most valued features of the Next-Gen DLP by SearchInform for BEYN are its abilities to automatically detect, intercept, and block the transmission of sensitive data, in case the operation violates security rules . We also want to highlight the quality of the technical support received during deployment , particularly the constant availability and responsiveness of the SearchInform team , which greatly facilitated the implementation. One of BEYN's priorities was to secure data processing and transmission operations via cloud. During project validation, we collaborated closely with SearchInform's technical experts to integrate specific features, which were developed and implemented quickly thanks to their expertise." - said Mr Moad KHELILI, CISO at Beyn .

“To deliver the best-of-breed protection, we combine the traditional technologies, which have proven their efficiency with the modern technologies. In particular, we implement AI-driven technologies for countering the most complicated threats, automatization of routine security processes and overall enhancement of protection efficiency. We added AI-powered technology features for data classification without OCR for recognition of confidential documents, for credential cards, PII etc. This improvement enabled to unload OCR module and ensure protection even in case OCR is unavailable. Besides, AI technology has yet proven their effectiveness in data analysis related processes. All in all, SearchInform solution helps to mitigate the widest range of actual information security risks. Our customers actively use Next-Gen DLP as the comprehensive tool for ensuring business protection and enhancing of productivity. Among the major tasks solved are: data leak prevention, revealing of cases of corporate fraud, exposure of inefficient business processes, asset management, such as software&hardware inventory reports etc.” – added Sergio Bertoni, The Leading Analyst at SearchInform.

The project of SearchInform Next-Gen DLP system implementation in BEYN, supported by Engisoft, the vendor's representative in Algeria is an example of cooperation between cybersecurity and financial companies, aimed at enhancing sensitive data protection, leading to more sustainable and secure future. Altogether, this enables to enhance the business security and efficiency to the next level, and, finally, consider investment in information security and adoption of DLP class system not as an expense, but as an investment in the future sustainable business development.

