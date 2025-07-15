Most Missing Persons Found After Boat Capsizes In Indonesia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Padang, Indonesia: Most of the 11 people reported missing after a boat capsized off Indonesia's western island of Sumatra were rescued Tuesday, local authorities said, with some surviving by clinging on to pieces of the boat.

Authorities had reported earlier Tuesday that 11 people were still missing after a boat carrying 18 capsized a day before, but rescue officials said 10 more were found.

The vessel reportedly capsized around 11:00 am Monday as it sailed around the Mentawai islands, an archipelago off the west coast of Sumatra, the Mentawai search and rescue agency said.

Rescuers are still searching for one person, and checking unconfirmed information they may have been sighted.

"Seventeen (people) are confirmed safe," Mentawai search and rescue agency head Rudi, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told AFP Tuesday.

"We are still confirming for the one person. The team is heading to the location."

Some of those rescued were wearing life jackets and some clung to pieces of the overturned boat, Rudi told reporters Tuesday.

Big waves hit the boat before it capsized, Rudi added, citing testimony from one of the boat operators.

"From what we heard from the operator, it (the boat) was struck from the side and then flipped over," he said.

Marine accidents are a regular occurrence in the Southeast Asian archipelago of around 17,000 islands, in part due to lax safety standards or bad weather.

On July 3, a ferry sank off the popular resort island of Bali, killing at least 18 people.

In March, a boat carrying 16 people capsized in rough waters off Bali, killing an Australian woman and injuring at least one other person.

In 2018, more than 150 people drowned when a ferry sank in one of the world's deepest lakes on Sumatra island.