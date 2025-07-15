Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Seoul Denies US Troops' Withdrawal Talks


2025-07-15 05:12:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, July 15 (KUNA) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Nominee Cho Hyun said Tuesday Seoul and Washington have held no discussions at all over withdrawing or downsizing US troops stationed in the South, Yonhap News Agency reported.
Cho made the remarks in a statement to the parliamentary Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee amid continued speculation that, under President Donald Trump's second term, the US may downsize the 28,500-strong US Forces Korea (USFK) or redefine its role to focus on deterring Chinese threats.
"There have not been any issues discussed at all. The need to retain the USFK at its current level is being widely recognized in the US Congress and academic circles," Cho said referring to the Trump administration's growing pressure for increased burden sharing in the upkeep of the USFK.
He reiterated South Korea's stance that the five-year Special Measures Agreement (SMA) signed last year is not subject to renegotiation.
Seoul signed the 12th SMA with Washington during the previous Joe Biden administration for the 2026-30 period, under which Korea is to pay KRW 1.5 trillion (USD 1.1 billion) next year for the USFK's upkeep
He reaffirmed President Lee Jae Myung administration's vision to ease military tensions and build trust by resuming dialogue with North Korea, Cho emphasized the need to revive talks between the US and North Korea to resolve North Korea's nuclear issues. (end)
