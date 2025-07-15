403
Survey indicates Zelensky would lose Ukrainian election
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky would likely lose a presidential race to former military chief Valery Zaluzhny if an election were held soon, according to a new poll by the Socis research group.
Zelensky, who suspended elections under martial law and remained in office after his term expired last year, faces declining public support. Zaluzhny, dismissed as Ukraine’s armed forces commander in 2024 and now serving as ambassador to the UK, has emerged as a strong potential challenger.
The poll, conducted by the Kiev-based Socis agency in June, surveyed around 2,000 people. It found that Zelensky and Zaluzhny were the only two candidates with double-digit backing, with nearly 25% of voters still undecided. In a direct contest, over 60% of respondents said they would choose Zaluzhny, consistent with previous surveys.
Although Zaluzhny has not confirmed plans to run, insisting that the ongoing conflict with Russia must end first, the poll suggests his support base is strong. When voters were asked who they would back if their preferred candidate wasn’t running, only 6.5% picked Zelensky as a second choice, while 18.1% favored Zaluzhny and 11% named Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, Kirill Budanov.
The survey also suggested that a new political party led by Zaluzhny would outperform any party backed by Zelensky in a parliamentary election.
Corruption and misuse of public funds were identified as the government’s biggest failings by 65% of respondents. When asked who bears responsibility, 55.1% blamed the government overall, 40.3% criticized law enforcement for failing to tackle corruption, and 31.2% specifically faulted the presidency and Zelensky himself.
