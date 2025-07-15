Kareena Kapoor's Diet Hasn't Changed Since 2007: Here's What She Eats

For nearly two decades, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been more than just a Bollywood icon - she's been a wellness muse. Ever since she stunned audiences with her lean 'size zero' transformation in Tashan (2008), fans have been intrigued by what fuels her fitness. Now, her longtime dietician Rujuta Diwekar has revealed that the actress's diet has remained largely the same for the past 18 years.

Rujuta, who began working with Kareena during the Tashan era, credits the actress for being her launchpad.“Because of her, I got to write my first book,” Diwekar said in an interview with The Lallantop, referring to her bestselling 2009 guide Don't Lose Your Mind, Lose Your Weight. That philosophy has since become a lifestyle - one rooted in simplicity, tradition, and consistency.

According to Diwekar, Kareena's meals are homey and grounded in Indian cuisine:



Morning kickstart: A few dry fruits - almonds, raisins, or figs - immediately after waking.

Breakfast: A plate of paratha or poha.

Lunch: Dal and rice (usually on set), or roti-sabzi if she's at home.

Evening snack: Seasonal favourites like mangoes or a mango milkshake, sometimes paired with cheese toast. Dinner: Khichdi with a spoonful of ghee, or occasionally a light pulao.

Kareena claimed that the most she heard about herself is that she eats quinoa and air to maintain her figure

The most ridiculous rumour Kareena heard about herself, she claims, is that she eats quinoa and air to maintain her figure. That isn't the case as Kareena loves her parathas, she says in a chat with Vicky Kaushal for The Hollywood Reporter India, "Even when I was training for Tashan, I didn't give them up.”

And what sets Kareena apart isn't just what she eats - it's how she lives.“Dinner by 6pm, lights out by 9.30 pm, morning workouts before the world wakes up,” she shared in an interview with The Nod. Friends know better than to expect her at late-night parties; instead, she winds down her evenings with a quiet episode of Schitt's Creek on low volume.

Despite her current wellness poster-girl image, Kareena has never shied away from being candid about her struggles. She was the special guest at the launch of Diwekar's new book Mitahara: Food Wisdom From My Indian Kitchen earlier this year. There, she recalled being a“chubby kid” who could polish off a bag of chips with ease. After the birth of her second son Jeh in 2021, she gained 45 kilos, a phase she says taught her to“grow into feeling comfortable in my skin again.”