UNESCO Honors Sardis And Bin Tepe As Cultural Treasures

2025-07-13 03:05:45
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The ancient city of Sardis and Lydian Tumuli of Bin Tepe in Türkiye's western Manisa province have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, Anadolu Agency reports citing the Turkish culture and tourism minister, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

“This unique geography, once the capital of the Lydian civilization and birthplace of the world's first coin, is now recognized as part of humanity's shared heritage,” Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on social media.

Thanking all those who contributed to the recognition, Ersoy said:“Türkiye's cultural treasures will continue to emerge one by one during the Century of Türkiye. I invite everyone to discover the magical atmosphere of Sardis, which now welcomes visitors under the night museum program.”

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry also said:“Sardis and the Lydian Tumuli of Bin Tepe, located to the east of Manisa, was inscribed today (12 July) on the UNESCO World Heritage List during the 47th Session of the World Heritage Committee in Paris.”

“The number of sites from Türkiye on the UNESCO World Heritage List has reached 22 with this inscription,” the ministry added.

