Zimbabwe Build Strong Lead As Ziaur Rahman Strikes 7 On Day 2

KABUL (Pajhwok): Zimbabwe tightened their grip on the one-off Test against Afghanistan, stretching a slender first-innings lead into a commanding 233-run advantage, as Ben Curran's gritty century and Ziaur Rahman's record seven-wicket haul defined day two's proceedings.

Resuming the day with only a three-run edge after bundling Afghanistan out for 127 on day one, Zimbabwe posted 359 in their second innings before reducing the visitors to 34 for one by stumps.

Afghanistan now trail by 198 runs, staring down the barrel of an innings defeat.

Ziaur Rahman was the lone bright spark for Afghanistan, claiming career-best figures of 7 for 97 - becoming the first bowler since Imran Khan in 1982 to take seven or more wickets in an innings via bowled or lbw dismissals. His probing lines and late movement underlined a debut to remember, but Zimbabwe's top order weathered the storm long enough to wrest full control.

Ben Curran anchored Zimbabwe's innings with a stoic 121 off 256 balls, batting over seven hours.

He found strong support in Sikandar Raza, who counter-attacked cleverly for his 65, the pair adding 99 valuable runs for the fifth wicket. Their partnership blunted Afghanistan's early aggression, which had rattled Zimbabwe's experienced duo of Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine, both undone by Ziaur's sharp movement off a lively surface.

Afghanistan's bowlers toiled hard after lunch, but the older ball and tiring spells from the pacers allowed Curran and Raza to consolidate. Curran raised his maiden Test ton off Hashmatullah Shahidi, celebrating with arms wide and helmet aloft - a moment that captured Zimbabwe's ascendancy.

Once Raza fell to a mistimed slog sweep off Sharafuddin Ashraf, Zimbabwe's tail folded quickly, with Ziaur returning to clean up the lower order.

Tafadzwa Tsiga and Richard Ngarava were lbw off successive balls, and Blessing Muzarabani was bowled by a searing delivery that flattened his off stump.

In reply, Afghanistan's second innings began shakily. Openers Abdul Malik and Ibrahim Zadran survived some fiery bursts from Muzarabani and Ngarava, but Malik perished attempting a pull shot off a short ball, caught by Muzarabani at deep square leg.

Ibrahim Zadran, however, showed defiance, remaining unbeaten on 25 alongside Rahmanullah Gurbaz at the close.

With Afghanistan still trailing by nearly 198 runs and the Harare pitch showing uneven bounce, Zimbabwe hold all the aces heading into day three, poised to push for a convincing innings victory.

