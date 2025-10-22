Udhayanidhi Stalin Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Flood Relief Centres In Chennai

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 22 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin conducted a surprise inspection of flood relief centres and ongoing rainwater drainage works in Chennai on Wednesday, as heavy rain continued to lash the city under the influence of the northeast monsoon.

According to an official release, Udhayanidhi began his visit at the community welfare centre on Venkatrangam Street in the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency, where a central kitchen and temporary relief shelter have been set up for residents affected by flooding in low-lying areas.

He reviewed the facilities available at the centre, including food distribution, medical assistance, sanitation, and the availability of drinking water.

The Deputy Chief Minister then visited the central kitchen at Chinthadripet, where meals are being prepared and supplied to various relief centres across the city.

He interacted with staff and volunteers engaged in the preparation and distribution process and appreciated their efforts to ensure an uninterrupted food supply for those displaced by the rains.

Following this, Udhayanidhi inspected the temporary relief camp established at the Chennai Higher Secondary School on West Cooum Road.

He assessed the arrangements for families housed there, including sleeping facilities, medical care, and power backup.

Later, the Deputy Chief Minister visited the ongoing rainwater drainage construction work at the busy intersection of Anna Salai and GP Road. He reviewed the progress of desilting and drainage improvement measures intended to prevent water stagnation in the arterial zones of the city.

During his inspections, Udhayanidhi Stalin stressed the importance of providing continuous support and essential services to the public amid the forecast of heavy rainfall in the coming days.

He directed Greater Chennai Corporation and Public Works Department officials to ensure that all precautionary measures are in place and urged them to work round-the-clock to minimise hardships faced by residents.

The Deputy CM reiterated that the state government is fully prepared to handle the northeast monsoon and that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is closely monitoring the situation.“Every official must remain alert and act swiftly to safeguard the people,” he told reporters during the visit.