NCSA Launches Cyber Security Youth Summer Camp
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), through its National Cyber Security Academy announced on Sunday the launch of the second edition of the Cyber Security Youth Summer Camp 2025. The camp will run until August 7, 2025 in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Ministry of Sports and Youth.
The camp is one of the key national initiatives under the National Cyber Security Academy. It aims to identify and empower talent youth aged 13-17, equipping them with the fundamental knowledge and practical skills in cybersecurity through a comprehensive and educational experience. This year's camp will host approximately 400 students.
On the occasion, Assistant Director of Cyber security Policies and Strategies Department Dalal Al Aqeedi stated: "This camp reflects the vision of the National Cyber Security Agency to attract and empower a new generation of skilled individuals capable of protecting our digital space and strengthening our national cyber security capabilities. We are committed to offering a holistic educational environment that combines practical and theoretical training, helping guide students towards technical fields and preparing them for the digital and cyber security markets."
She added: "This initiative is part of a boarder strategy to enhance digital awareness and cultivate a cybersecurity culture across society, especially among the youth, to ensure that the future generations are well equipped to face cyber challenges with confidence and competence."
Director of the Youth Affairs Department at the Ministry of Sports and Youth Fawaz Al Musaifri stressed the importance of cooperation with the National Cyber Security Agency in organizing such qualitative initiatives, which directly contribute to achieving the Ministry's strategy to empower youth, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Qatar National Youth Policy, especially in the areas of youth, education and information technology, and social media. He pointed out that such initiatives open new horizons for Qatari youth and give them real opportunities for development and active participation in building a secure and innovative digital society.
The camp targets students from both public and private schools in the State of Qatar, in two batches. Activities will be held at Qatar Secondary School for Science and Technology for Boys, with each batch attending for ten days. Participants will take part in a dynamic program that includes theoretical lectures, practical training, and interactive workshops, in addition to educational field trips, all under the supervision of certified cybersecurity experts.
The National Cyber Security Academy will award participants with accredited attendance and professional certificates, such as the eJPT, while also providing career guidance and support for future technical pathways.
