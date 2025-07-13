Jeddah Season's Summer Activities Kicks Off

Jeddah Season 2025 announced the continuation of its year-round tourism, entertainment, and sports activities and experiences. The announcement revealed the launch of summer activities and the opening of several new areas, coinciding with the summer vacation. These activities enhance the season's diversity, meet the aspirations of visitors of all ages and social groups, and reflect Jeddah's position as a global tourism and entertainment destination.

Jeddah shines throughout the year thanks to the diversity and innovation that characterize its ongoing season. The 2025 edition of Jeddah Season includes a variety of entertainment events and activities. The air-conditioned Forest Wonders offers new adventures and interactive experiences, including live animal encounters, theatrical and roaming performances, and jungle-themed restaurants suitable for all times. The West Coast area, featuring diverse entertainment activities, women-only beaches, and more, offers a range of daytime and nighttime experiences, as well as water games and sports, such as Kashta Beach.

The Jeddah Season 2025 brochure includes a series of live musical performances aimed at attracting a broad audience from various social groups, adding a distinctive artistic atmosphere to the season. The brochure serves as a digital gateway to a world of unique events, entertainment areas, and restaurants available throughout the year.

Jeddah Season emphasizes the diversity and inclusiveness of its offerings, no longer limited to a specific time of year, but instead striving to provide a continuous entertainment experience. This approach reinforces the city's status as a premier global tourist destination, drawing visitors from both within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and abroad, and effectively supports the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in promoting sustainable tourism development.

The season invites visitors to explore its comprehensive guide, available at the following link: , to plan their next adventures in Jeddah, highlighting the continuity of events and activities available year-round.

