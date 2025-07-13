403
Italy, France Hold Talks on Gaza, Ukraine
(MENAFN) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani hosted French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in Rome on Friday for high-level talks focused on global flashpoints, particularly the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.
In a statement, the Italian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the meeting "confirms the intensity of the dialogue between Rome and Paris on key international dossiers" and underscored both nations' aligned commitment to confronting major global security threats.
Tajani and Barrot jointly called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, unrestricted access for humanitarian aid, and the swift release of hostages. They reiterated their backing for the EU BAM Rafah mission, where both France and Italy are actively involved.
Tajani also pointed to ongoing diplomatic coordination with regional stakeholders such as Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.
On Iran’s nuclear ambitions, the ministers voiced firm opposition to Tehran obtaining nuclear weapons. They emphasized that diplomacy remains essential for maintaining regional peace and endorsed continued direct engagement between Washington and Tehran.
The conversation also spotlighted the United Nations as a stabilizing force in the Middle East. Both officials cited the importance of the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon and highlighted the need to support political progress in Libya. Developments in Syria were also part of the discussion.
Turning to Ukraine, the ministers praised the strong turnout of global leaders, private sector representatives, and NGOs at the Ukraine Conference currently underway in Rome. Tajani reaffirmed Italy’s dedication to fostering unity between the European Union and the United States in backing Ukraine’s security and reconstruction.
Tajani noted that the virtual participation of Italy’s prime minister in the recent “coalition of the willing” meeting signals real momentum in aligning transatlantic efforts on the war in Ukraine.
