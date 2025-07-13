Emirates ID: 8 Benefits For UAE Residents, From Checking Travel Ban To Paying For Fuel

If you live in the UAE and have a residence visa, you are likely to be aware of the significance of an Emirates ID.

This simple card – which has an electronic chip – contains all essential information of the cardholder. The Emirates ID has encrypted data related to the holder, which can be accessed by authorised authorities.

The Emirates ID is used across the country as the go-to form of identification – from entering a concert to accessing healthcare. Aside from just being a form of identification, this versatile card also has many other benefits.

Here are five ways the Emirates ID will make your life more convenient:

1. Enter/exit the country with ease

Although immigration and emigration processes are streamlined and even those without an Emirates ID can go through immigration check relatively fast, this ID gives residents an edge.

Residents of the UAE can enter and exit the country using their facial scan and boarding pass through e-gates.

2. Get access to visa-free travel

UAE residents get to travel visa-free , or with visa-on-arrival, to many popular destinations across the globe.

From beachy destinations closer to home to mountainous locations further away – having the UAE residency and an Emirates ID can significantly change the way one travels and gives them access to simpler travel.

3. Pay for fuel with your Emirates ID

Did you know at select petrol stations in the UAE, you can even use your Emirates ID to pay for fuel!

Next time you tank up at an Adnoc station, make sure to register for an Adnoc wallet. You can then link your Emirates ID to your wallet, and load funds onto it. So, in the future, instead of swiping your credit card, you can simply swipe your Emirates ID to pay for your fuel.

4. No health insurance card? No problem!

Long-time UAE residents will be able to recall when they used to carry a separate health insurance card to be able to get access to healthcare services.

Now, that is no longer the case. Your Emirates ID contains everything you may need to provide to get healthcare.

5. Check visa status

If you need to check your visa status online, you can do so by simply using your Emirates ID!

Yes, you can use your identification card on the GDRFA (for Dubai) or ICP (for UAE) website.

6. Check travel ban

Do you think you have a travel ban issued against you?

Fret not, you can check online using the Dubai Police application or the ICP website. Simply head to the services section and select the travel ban option, then put in your Emirates ID details to check if you have a travel ban.

7. Access government services online

Accessing government services becomes so much easier once a resident receives an Emirates ID. Residents can use one of the many online portals to access a wide range of services, including those from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Ministry of Interior.

8. Get a driving licence

Applying for and giving rigorous tests to acquire a driver's licence is no easy feat in the UAE. However, an applicant is required to have an Emirates ID to get a local driving licence.

