Railone App Goes Live: How To Link Your IRCTC Account? Check Features, Benefits And More

With technology becoming essential in all sectors, Indian Railways is also embracing digitization. As part of this, it has recently launched an app called RailOne.

Indian Railways has introduced a new app that allows you to access various features like train live status, PNR status, and platform details, in addition to booking train tickets. By linking your IRCTC account to this app called RailOne, you can access all rail services on a single platform.

RailOne is a mobile app specifically designed for the needs of Indian Railway passengers. It offers features like ticket booking, PNR check, live train status, station notifications, and platform information. Its unique feature is that it efficiently provides services offered by several other apps in one place. This makes travel easier and saves time.

* First, download the RailOne app on your mobile phone.

* Open the app and register a new account or log in with an existing one.

* Click on the IRCTC link option on the home screen.

* Enter your IRCTC username and password.

* After completing verification through OTP, your account will be successfully linked.

* Once linked, you no longer need to log in to IRCTC separately for ticket booking.

* Services like ticket booking, PNR check, and train schedule are available quickly.

* Details like your booking history and live train status are clearly visible.

* You can instantly find out information like train delays and platform changes.

* Its interface is designed to be user-friendly, even for those with less experience with technology.

* After linking with IRCTC, there is no need to log in every time.

The RailOne app has end-to-end encryption, prioritizing your data security. It operates in accordance with IRCTC regulations. Security standards are adhered to, ensuring no risk in terms of transactions and personal details. You can avail services through this app with complete confidence.