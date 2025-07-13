Railone App Goes Live: How To Link Your IRCTC Account? Check Features, Benefits And More
With technology becoming essential in all sectors, Indian Railways is also embracing digitization. As part of this, it has recently launched an app called RailOne.
Indian Railways has introduced a new app that allows you to access various features like train live status, PNR status, and platform details, in addition to booking train tickets. By linking your IRCTC account to this app called RailOne, you can access all rail services on a single platform.
RailOne is a mobile app specifically designed for the needs of Indian Railway passengers. It offers features like ticket booking, PNR check, live train status, station notifications, and platform information. Its unique feature is that it efficiently provides services offered by several other apps in one place. This makes travel easier and saves time.
* First, download the RailOne app on your mobile phone.
* Open the app and register a new account or log in with an existing one.
* Click on the IRCTC link option on the home screen.
* Enter your IRCTC username and password.
* After completing verification through OTP, your account will be successfully linked.
* Once linked, you no longer need to log in to IRCTC separately for ticket booking.
* Services like ticket booking, PNR check, and train schedule are available quickly.
* Details like your booking history and live train status are clearly visible.
* You can instantly find out information like train delays and platform changes.
* Its interface is designed to be user-friendly, even for those with less experience with technology.
* After linking with IRCTC, there is no need to log in every time.
The RailOne app has end-to-end encryption, prioritizing your data security. It operates in accordance with IRCTC regulations. Security standards are adhered to, ensuring no risk in terms of transactions and personal details. You can avail services through this app with complete confidence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment