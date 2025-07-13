403
U.S. Implements Expedited Deportation Policy to Third Countries
(MENAFN) The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) now has the authority to expel migrants to countries other than their nations of origin with as little as six hours’ advance notice, even in the absence of safety assurances from those receiving countries, according to multiple media reports released on Saturday.
Todd Lyons, the acting chief of ICE, disclosed to the media that a recent ruling by the Supreme Court has permitted these deportations to resume “immediately,” including to nations that have not given “diplomatic assurances” that migrants will be safeguarded from persecution or torture, as reported by a news outlet.
Under the new directive, standard removal procedures will provide a 24-hour warning to the deportee. However, in what the memo terms as “exigent circumstances,” deportation actions may move forward with only six hours' notice.
This shift represents a notable change from prior protocol, under which migrants were seldom transferred to third-party countries.
Attorneys specializing in immigration matters caution that the revised approach could place numerous individuals at serious risk, including those already identified as vulnerable to harm if returned to their original nations.
“It puts thousands of lives at risk of persecution and torture,” stated Trina Realmuto, who leads the National Immigration Litigation Alliance.
The organization is actively contesting the court's decision.
According to Lyons's directive, rapid deportation is permitted when the U.S. State Department has accepted the relevant assurances.
In situations where such guarantees are absent, removal will still occur unless the individual expresses fear during the narrow notification period.
