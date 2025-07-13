Amb. Al-Shaheen: Kuwait Amir's Visit To France Of Great Importance

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Al-Otaibi

PARIS, July 13 (KUNA) -- The upcoming visit by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to France will be of great importance, adding to the illustrious ties linking the two countries, said Kuwait Ambassador to France Abdullah Al-Shaheen on Sunday.

Speaking to KUNA, Al-Shaheen affirmed that the visit, upon the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, would explore more venues of cooperation solidifying the six-decade strategic partnership and shared vision of both countries.

The visit also comes at a time when France is celebrating its national day on July 14, he added, noting that it would exemplify the strength of ties and eagerness to open new horizons of cooperation.

The Kuwaiti diplomat affirmed that commercial and economic relations had expanded especially within renewable energy, technology, and green economy, domains that were in line with Kuwait's development vision 2035.

He also stressed that cultural and scientific exchange had increased within recent years, asserting that the Kuwaiti embassy in France would carry on its missions to bring both countries closer in terms of mutual interests and benefits. (end) mao