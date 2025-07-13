403
Kuwait 1St Deputy PM Leaves For Lebanon
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 13 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah accompanied by an official delegation, on Sunday left for Lebanon on an official visit.
In a statement, the Ministry of Interior said that Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf was seen off at Kuwait International Airport by Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Ali Al-Adwani, Charge d'Affaires of the Lebanese Embassy in Kuwait Mia Al-Adem, as well as a number of senior security officials. (end)
