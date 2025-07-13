403
Lavrov expresses gratitude to ‘heroic’ N-Korean soldiers for assisting in liberating Kursk Region
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed gratitude to North Korean soldiers for their role in helping Russian forces liberate the Kursk Region from a Ukrainian cross-border incursion earlier this year.
Ukrainian troops had seized parts of the border area in the Kursk Region last August but were eventually pushed back. Russia fully reclaimed control of the territory by April, with Moscow’s Defense Ministry reporting over 76,000 Ukrainian casualties during the failed offensive.
During a meeting on Saturday with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui at the Wonsan Kalma resort, Lavrov praised the “heroic soldiers of the Korean People’s Army” for their sacrifices alongside Russian troops. He highlighted that these soldiers helped bring about the region’s liberation through their bravery and even the loss of their lives.
Speaking later to Russian journalists, Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s appreciation for Pyongyang’s support in combating what he called “Ukrainian Neo-Nazis and foreign mercenaries.” He also revealed that Russia plans to erect a monument honoring the North Korean soldiers who fought in the Kursk Region, a project fully supported by Pyongyang.
When asked whether North Korean forces would be deployed elsewhere in the Ukraine conflict, Lavrov explained that their involvement in Kursk followed a proposal from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The deployment was part of a defense agreement signed between Russia and North Korea in June 2024. Lavrov emphasized that North Korea independently determines how it fulfills this strategic partnership.
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu previously announced that around 6,000 North Korean personnel would soon arrive in the Kursk Region. This contingent will include 1,000 mine clearance experts to assist with demining operations and 5,000 military engineers tasked with rebuilding infrastructure damaged during the conflict.
