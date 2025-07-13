403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iraq Sees Dramatic Rise in Internet Users
(MENAFN) Iraq's Ministry of Communications announced on Saturday a dramatic surge in internet adoption, revealing that by the end of 2024, 82.9% of the nation's population had internet access.
Citing figures from the International Telecommunication Union, the ministry emphasized the scale of the growth, highlighting a stark contrast to the 44.3% adoption rate recorded in 2019.
This leap reflects Iraq's sweeping digital transformation efforts, which include expanding its digital infrastructure and fostering a competitive, innovation-driven environment for internet service providers.
Reaffirming its strategic direction, the ministry stated it will continue rolling out initiatives and projects through joint efforts with both government and private entities. These efforts aim to establish a robust, interconnected digital framework aligned with Iraq’s broader technological aspirations.
Citing figures from the International Telecommunication Union, the ministry emphasized the scale of the growth, highlighting a stark contrast to the 44.3% adoption rate recorded in 2019.
This leap reflects Iraq's sweeping digital transformation efforts, which include expanding its digital infrastructure and fostering a competitive, innovation-driven environment for internet service providers.
Reaffirming its strategic direction, the ministry stated it will continue rolling out initiatives and projects through joint efforts with both government and private entities. These efforts aim to establish a robust, interconnected digital framework aligned with Iraq’s broader technological aspirations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment