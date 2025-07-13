Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraq Sees Dramatic Rise in Internet Users

2025-07-13 01:38:00
(MENAFN) Iraq's Ministry of Communications announced on Saturday a dramatic surge in internet adoption, revealing that by the end of 2024, 82.9% of the nation's population had internet access.

Citing figures from the International Telecommunication Union, the ministry emphasized the scale of the growth, highlighting a stark contrast to the 44.3% adoption rate recorded in 2019.

This leap reflects Iraq's sweeping digital transformation efforts, which include expanding its digital infrastructure and fostering a competitive, innovation-driven environment for internet service providers.

Reaffirming its strategic direction, the ministry stated it will continue rolling out initiatives and projects through joint efforts with both government and private entities. These efforts aim to establish a robust, interconnected digital framework aligned with Iraq’s broader technological aspirations.

