151 Clashes On The Frontline

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the operational update from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00 on July 12, 2025, on Facebook .

“Since the beginning of the day, there have been 151 combat clashes in total. Russian invaders launched one massive missile and air strike, using 32 missiles and 70 air strikes, dropping 104 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they employed 1,292 loitering munitions and carried out 4,066 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas,” the General Staff states.

According to the General Staff, there were 12 combat clashes in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors . The enemy launched eight air strikes, dropping 14 guided bombs, and carried out 178 shelling attacks, including eight with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Zelensky announces changes in state institutions following meeting with Defense Minister

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , the enemy carried out seven offensive actions near the settlements of Vovchansk, Zelene, and Chuhunivka since the beginning of the day.

In the Kupiansk sector , the aggressor attacked near the settlements of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zelenyi Hai toward Novoosynove. Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attempts to advance.

In the Lyman sector , Russian invaders attacked the Defense Forces' positions 23 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Novyi Myr, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Dibrova, and toward Serebrianka and Dronivka. Six clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled three assaults by occupation forces near Ivanivka-Darivka and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the enemy launched four assaults on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the settlements of Klishchiivka and Bila Hora. The Defense Forces successfully repelled all enemy attacks.

Enemy attacks five territorial communities in Dnipropetrovsk Region: Three killed, four injured

Russian forces carried out eight assaults in the Toretsk sector near the settlements of Dyliivka, Toretsk, and toward Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, and Yablunivka. Three clashes remain ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Razine, Myrne, Novoeconomichne, Myroliubivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove, and toward Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Filiia, and Oleksiivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped 47 enemy assaults, while four more clashes are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, a total of 162 enemy personnel were neutralized in this sector today, including 105 killed in action. Ukrainian troops destroyed one multipurpose light-armored towing vehicle, 26 unmanned aerial vehicles, one vehicle, nine motorcycles, two satellite communication terminals, and two electronic warfare stations.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the enemy attempted nine attacks to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Dachne, Filiia, Myrne, Shevchenko, Temyrivka, Zelene Pole, and toward Novopavlivka. Currently, three clashes are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector , the enemy carried out an air strike near the settlement of Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector , Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy assaults near Kamianske. The settlements of Novoandriivka and Plavni were hit by air strikes with guided bombs.

Sumy Region hit by UAV attack, strikes on civilian infrastructure reported

In the Prydniprovske sector , the enemy attacked eight times toward Ukrainian positions near the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island. One clash is still ongoing. At the same time, the enemy carried out an air strike on Kozatske.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russians use about 300 Shahed drones during concentrated strike .

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine