403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Crown Prince Meets Winners Of Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II Award For Voluntary Service
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, October 6 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II met on Monday with the winners of the 2024 edition of Al Hussein bin Abdullah II Award for Voluntary Service.
During the meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace, the Crown Prince commended the award winners on their initiatives that are creating positive impact on Jordanian society in various fields.
His Royal Highness discussed with the winners their initiatives and future plans, encouraging them to share their ideas on ways to develop the award program.
For their part, the winners expressed appreciation for the Crown Prince's focus on voluntary services, and his support that empowered them to implement their community service initiatives.
His Royal Highness launched Al Hussein bin Abdullah II Award for Voluntary Service, and the Jordanian Volunteerism Charter on International Volunteer Day in 2021. It is held under the umbrella of the Ministry of Youth, in partnership with the Crown Prince Foundation and UNICEF.
The award aims to promote a culture of volunteering and social responsibility, and to honor outstanding volunteer efforts that have a positive impact on local communities and contribute to sustainable development.
Moreover, the award covers volunteer initiatives in a wide range of fields, including social, health, education, sports, culture, arts, environment, tourism, entrepreneurship, and innovation.
The award honors the top three winners in four main categories: Best Individual Volunteer Work, Best Volunteer Team, Best Volunteer Project for Non-Profit Organisations, and Best Volunteer Project for Corporations.
Amman, October 6 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II met on Monday with the winners of the 2024 edition of Al Hussein bin Abdullah II Award for Voluntary Service.
During the meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace, the Crown Prince commended the award winners on their initiatives that are creating positive impact on Jordanian society in various fields.
His Royal Highness discussed with the winners their initiatives and future plans, encouraging them to share their ideas on ways to develop the award program.
For their part, the winners expressed appreciation for the Crown Prince's focus on voluntary services, and his support that empowered them to implement their community service initiatives.
His Royal Highness launched Al Hussein bin Abdullah II Award for Voluntary Service, and the Jordanian Volunteerism Charter on International Volunteer Day in 2021. It is held under the umbrella of the Ministry of Youth, in partnership with the Crown Prince Foundation and UNICEF.
The award aims to promote a culture of volunteering and social responsibility, and to honor outstanding volunteer efforts that have a positive impact on local communities and contribute to sustainable development.
Moreover, the award covers volunteer initiatives in a wide range of fields, including social, health, education, sports, culture, arts, environment, tourism, entrepreneurship, and innovation.
The award honors the top three winners in four main categories: Best Individual Volunteer Work, Best Volunteer Team, Best Volunteer Project for Non-Profit Organisations, and Best Volunteer Project for Corporations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment