Crown Prince Meets Winners Of Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II Award For Voluntary Service

Amman, October 6 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II met on Monday with the winners of the 2024 edition of Al Hussein bin Abdullah II Award for Voluntary Service.During the meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace, the Crown Prince commended the award winners on their initiatives that are creating positive impact on Jordanian society in various fields.His Royal Highness discussed with the winners their initiatives and future plans, encouraging them to share their ideas on ways to develop the award program.For their part, the winners expressed appreciation for the Crown Prince's focus on voluntary services, and his support that empowered them to implement their community service initiatives.His Royal Highness launched Al Hussein bin Abdullah II Award for Voluntary Service, and the Jordanian Volunteerism Charter on International Volunteer Day in 2021. It is held under the umbrella of the Ministry of Youth, in partnership with the Crown Prince Foundation and UNICEF.The award aims to promote a culture of volunteering and social responsibility, and to honor outstanding volunteer efforts that have a positive impact on local communities and contribute to sustainable development.Moreover, the award covers volunteer initiatives in a wide range of fields, including social, health, education, sports, culture, arts, environment, tourism, entrepreneurship, and innovation.The award honors the top three winners in four main categories: Best Individual Volunteer Work, Best Volunteer Team, Best Volunteer Project for Non-Profit Organisations, and Best Volunteer Project for Corporations.