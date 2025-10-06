Egypt, World Bank Review Progress On Transport, Industry Projects

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, met with a World Bank delegation led by Ibrahim Dajani, Manager of Transport Global Practice for the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region, and Georges Bianco Darido, the World Bank's Lead Urban Transport Specialist. The meeting focused on the review of ongoing projects and future cooperation in the transport and industrial sectors.

During the meeting, Al-Wazir reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to continuing joint collaboration with the World Bank, emphasizing the importance of projects that directly benefit citizens and contribute to sustainable development.

Dajani commended Egypt's ambitious transport and infrastructure initiatives, which have played a crucial role in strengthening the national economy. Both sides acknowledged the positive outcomes of these projects, which have significantly improved Egypt's rankings in key international indices. Notably, Egypt surged 100 places in the Global Road Quality Index for 2024, now ranking 18th worldwide. Alexandria Port also saw notable progress, ranking 90th on the 2025“One Hundred Container Ports” list by Lloyd's List. Furthermore, East Port Said Port was recognized as the 3rd highest-performing port globally and the top performer in the region according to the World Bank's Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) for 2024.

The meeting also touched on the Cairo–Alexandria Trade Logistics Development Project, a prime example of Egypt's strategic use of its geographic position. Dajani highlighted the logistics corridor between Cairo and Alexandria as a model of best practice in Africa and the Middle East, frequently cited by the World Bank. He also referenced supporting projects, such as the 6th of October Dry Port and seaport upgrades, which aim to enhance Egypt's role as a regional transport and trade hub.

In addition to these discussions, Dajani expressed the World Bank's ongoing support for the development of a regional training system tailored to the transport and industrial sectors. This includes backing the establishment of an International Transport University and the creation of specialized academic curricula to address growing demands for qualified professionals in the sector.

Al-Wazir noted that Egypt's large-scale infrastructure projects also address the increasing need for skilled transport professionals in Arab markets. These efforts reflect the longstanding trust and cooperation Egypt shares with its neighboring countries.

A significant portion of the meeting focused on the electric bus sector, where Egypt has made substantial strides. Both sides discussed the potential for future collaboration in localizing the production of electric buses, aligning with Egypt's broader strategy to foster local production in key industries.

The conversation also explored opportunities for expanding the local manufacturing of rolling stock for railways and metros. Both Al-Wazir and Dajani emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in advancing these initiatives, with the Ministries of Transport and Industry committed to collaborating with the private sector to drive these projects forward.

This meeting reinforced the strong, ongoing partnership between Egypt and the World Bank, with both parties committed to continuing their collaboration in shaping Egypt's transport and industrial future.