IAF Witnessed 'Golden Era' Under PM Modi: Gujarat CM Patel

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 6 (IANS) The 93rd anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was celebrated with great pride and patriotic fervour at the South Western Air Command (SWAC) headquarters in Gandhinagar, with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel gracing the occasion as the chief guest.

The event marked a tribute to the legacy, valour, and evolving strength of the Indian Air Force.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Patel extended heartfelt wishes to the entire Air Force family and lauded the IAF's glorious history of service to the nation.

He said that the pivotal role played by the Air Force in safeguarding India's skies and maintaining national security.

Highlighting the transformative decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister referred to it as a“golden era” for the Indian Air Force.

He spoke in particular about the recent and widely acclaimed Operation Sindoor, during which the IAF showcased“unparalleled courage, skill, and valour” on the global stage.

While details of the operation remain classified, it is widely considered a strategic success, demonstrating India's growing aerospace capabilities.

CM Patel also highlighted a milestone achievement in India's space programme – the successful mission undertaken by Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, a decorated Air Force officer who recently returned from a space expedition.

“His journey has brought immense pride to every Indian and adds a special significance to this year's anniversary celebrations,” the Chief Minister stated.

Going beyond its military duties, the Chief Minister praised SWAC for its active role in national social welfare campaigns.

He acknowledged the command's enthusiastic participation in initiatives like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, Fit India Movement, and International Yoga Day, reflecting the Air Force's dedication not just to the country's skies but also to its societal progress.

He also appreciated the efforts of 'Sangini', an organisation run by the women of the Air Force family, which continues to contribute towards community welfare and support for air warriors and their families.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, SWAC, who provided a historical overview of the Indian Air Force's legacy and detailed the significance of the 93rd anniversary.

He highlighted the consistent evolution of the IAF into a modern, technologically advanced and mission-ready force.

Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Senior Air Staff Officer S. Srinivas, other high-ranking officers, air warriors, and their families were also present at the event.

The audience was treated to a stirring performance by the Indian Air Force Band, whose patriotic melodies added a ceremonial grandeur to the celebration.