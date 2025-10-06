Social Development Minister Palestinian Delegation Talk Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 6 (Petra) – Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa met on Monday with the President of the Palestinian Supreme Sharia Court and Chief Justice, Maher Khudair, and an acompanying delegation, to discuss cooperation.Bani Mustafa discussed the longstanding ties between Jordan and Palestine. She praised His Majesty King Abdullah II's unwavering efforts to end the aggression on Gaza and his continued support for the Palestinian people in their pursuit of justice, peace and independence.The Minister underscored the importance of sharing experiences and expertise in key social development areas, particularly in family welfare, child protection, care for the elderly and women's empowerment.She highlighted significant legislative progress made in Jordan, including Article 6 of Chapter Two of the Jordanian Constitution, which guarantees the empowerment of women and their protection from violence and discrimination, as well as recent amendments to the Personal Status Law.Bani Mustafa noted the similarities between Jordanian and Palestinian legal frameworks related to personal status, especially in areas such as marriage, divorce, child custody, inheritance and family relations.Khudair, in turn, expressed appreciation for His Majesty the King's efforts in championing the Palestinian cause on all fronts.He emphasised the importance of exchanging knowledge and experience in the field of personal status legislation and judicial procedures and affirmed commitment to enhancing future cooperation between the two sides.