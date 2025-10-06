Gaza Death Toll Rises Amid Intensified Mediation Efforts For Ceasefire

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) As the Israeli offensive in Gaza enters its third year, the death toll continues to rise, with ongoing diplomatic efforts to negotiate a ceasefire showing signs of progress. The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that 21 people were killed and 96 others wounded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll since October 7, 2023, to 67,160, with 169,679 injured.

Since March 18, 2025, the conflict has claimed 13,568 lives and left 57,638 wounded. The ministry also highlighted the tragic deaths of two people and the wounding of 19 more while they attempted to access humanitarian aid, raising the number of“bread martyrs” to 2,610 killed and over 19,000 injured.

Amid the escalating violence, diplomatic efforts have intensified. Cairo is currently hosting representatives from Hamas and Israel to discuss the peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump on September 29, 2023. Trump described the talks as“very successful and progressing rapidly,” indicating that the first phase of the negotiations could be completed by the end of this week.

On the ground, Islamic Jihad issued a statement on the 38th anniversary of its founding and the second anniversary of the“Al-Aqsa Flood” operation. The group, working with other resistance factions, vowed to end the Israeli aggression, secure a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, facilitate the rapid entry of humanitarian aid, begin reconstruction, and negotiate a prisoner exchange. Islamic Jihad also rejected any Israeli efforts to fragment or annex the occupied West Bank, reaffirming the Palestinian people's right to“armed struggle” in defense of their rights.

Human Rights Watch has criticized Trump's peace plan, stating it fails to address crucial human rights issues or accountability for the war crimes committed since the conflict's outset. The organization accused Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war, causing famine, and repeatedly displacing Palestinians. HRW called on international governments to protect civilians and support justice for those affected.

Meanwhile, the maritime situation remains tense. The“Freedom Flotilla” organizers reported that Israel had deported 171 activists and detained 138 others after intercepting their vessels in international waters. The activists were attempting to deliver aid to Gaza when they were stopped by Israeli forces. Hamas condemned Israel's actions, accusing the country of“brutality” and violations of international law, and called for the documentation of activists' testimonies to support future prosecutions before the International Criminal Court.

On the Israeli side, Channel 12 reported that 1,150 individuals in the Israeli army and security forces have been killed since October 7, 2023, including 1,035 soldiers. The National Insurance Institute also reported that 978 Israeli civilians had died, while approximately 80,000 Israelis have been classified as victims of hostile acts, with 30,000 suffering from psychological trauma.

Diplomatically, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani had received a call from his Turkish counterpart to discuss the developments in Gaza. Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to supporting efforts to bring an end to the war.

As both sides brace for further escalation, the international community remains hopeful that mediation efforts will eventually lead to a ceasefire, though the path to peace remains fraught with challenges.