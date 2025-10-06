Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UNICEF Warns Of Dire Condition Of Gaza Children

Amman, October 6 (Petra) – The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) warned on Monday "there is no safe place in the Gaza Strip," adding that "things are worse than ever, and everyone bears responsibility."
In a post on X on Monday, UNICEF spokesman James Elder wrote "Gaza City still shelters tens of thousands of children, including those who have lost limbs in airstrikes. The children of Gaza are shaking from the impact of the bombing, and the reality imposed on them is harsh and contradictory."
Elder said issuing a general evacuation order for civilians does not mean that those who remain will lose their right to protection, stressing that international law ensures civilian protection in any circumstances.
He also said the Al-Mawasi, one of the world's most densely populated zones, lacks basic necessities, worsening the suffering of children and families seeking refuge there.

