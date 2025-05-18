403
Yandex Invests USD50M into Turkish Search Engine Overhaul
(MENAFN) Alexander Popovskiy, general manager of Yandex Türkiye and CEO of Yandex Search International, stated that Yandex Türkiye has invested $50 million as part of a $400 million plan to enhance its search engine services in Türkiye.
Speaking to a news outlet during WORLDEF Istanbul 2025, Popovskiy emphasized the digital innovation opportunities presented by Türkiye's dynamic and competitive e-commerce sector. He noted, “E-commerce in Türkiye is something really very unique, it is already around 20% of total retail turnover. So, this is very impressive.”
Popovskiy explained that Yandex has long served as a connection between buyers and sellers and is now expanding its offerings in Türkiye with the launch of the Merchants platform. He elaborated, “Here today, we're introducing Yandex Türkiye Merchants. This is a tool which is very helpful for merchants currently to get new traffic and control their performance inside Yandex search results.”
He further described Yandex Metrica as “a powerful analytics tool” provided without charge to assist emerging e-commerce platforms in monitoring user behavior.
Yandex’s advertising services, reaching over 100 million individuals worldwide, are also being promoted to Turkish businesses. Popovskiy commented, “Many Turkish companies are already successfully using Yandex Ads to grow their reach and boost their sales.”
Popovskiy confirmed that Yandex Türkiye’s initial $50 million investment is part of a $400 million commitment announced in the previous year, primarily aimed at improving its search engine.
He concluded, “We are focusing on improving as a finding engine currently. We believe that this is going to be a locomotive for many more Yandex services to follow,” adding, “Fasten the seatbelts, there will be a lot of new announcements from Yandex Türkiye, both inside our search engine, inside Yandex Maps, and other services.”
