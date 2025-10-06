Al-Sisi Reaffirms Egypt's Military Readiness On 52Nd Anniversary Of 1973 Victory

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) In a speech marking the 52nd anniversary of Egypt's victory in the 1973 war with Israel, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's military readiness, describing the armed forces as“a patriotic force drawn from the people, standing as an impenetrable barrier against all threats.”

The president paid tribute to the fallen soldiers of Egypt's armed forces, praising their sacrifices for the security and safety of the nation.“Our military is a pillar of strength, and their courage ensures the nation remains steadfast,” Al-Sisi stated in his nationally televised address on Monday.

Reflecting on the significance of the October War, Al-Sisi described the victory as a moment of“glory and unity” for Egypt and the Arab world, honouring late President Anwar Sadat and the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice for Egypt's sovereignty.“Victory is not granted; it is earned through planning, hard work, coordination, and national unity,” he emphasized.

The president reiterated Egypt's belief that genuine peace in the Middle East can only be achieved through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza. He noted that Egypt's peace agreement with Israel, signed in 1979, was more than a treaty-it was a foundation for a just peace that brought stability to the region.“Peace imposed by force breeds resentment, while peace built on justice leads to real coexistence,” Al-Sisi remarked.

Addressing the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's long-standing position, declaring that a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine, remains the only path to lasting peace. He called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages and detainees, and the initiation of a political process that would lead to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Praising US President Donald Trump's initiative to facilitate a ceasefire, support reconstruction, and restart peace talks, Al-Sisi called the effort“a step in the right direction toward lasting stability in the region.”

Furthermore, the president underscored the importance of preserving the US-brokered peace framework that has helped maintain regional stability since the 1970s. He stressed that expanding this framework requires strengthening its foundations on the principles of justice and the recognition of the rights of all peoples in the region.

As Egypt marks this historic anniversary, Al-Sisi's speech highlighted the country's commitment to both its military strength and its role as a mediator in the quest for peace and stability in the Middle East.