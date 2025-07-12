Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwaiti Swimmer Wins Silver At Swiss World Open Championship

Kuwaiti Swimmer Wins Silver At Swiss World Open Championship


2025-07-12 03:02:58
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 12 (KUNA) -- The swimmer of Al-Qadsiya Club and the Kuwait national team, Rashid Al-Tarmoom, on Saturday won the silver medal of the 50-meter breaststroke race at the Swiss World Open Championship.
Al-Tarmoom set a new national record for Kuwait, surpassing the previous Kuwaiti record.
General Manager of Water Games at Al-Qadsiya Club Faisal Abu Al-Hassan told KUNA, that Al-Tarmoom's outstanding performance, qualified him to a new achievement for Kuwaiti swimming.
The championship, running from July 10 to 13, features competitions among many swimmers across various categories. (end)
mym


MENAFN12072025000071011013ID1109792580

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search