Kuwaiti Swimmer Wins Silver At Swiss World Open Championship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 12 (KUNA) -- The swimmer of Al-Qadsiya Club and the Kuwait national team, Rashid Al-Tarmoom, on Saturday won the silver medal of the 50-meter breaststroke race at the Swiss World Open Championship.
Al-Tarmoom set a new national record for Kuwait, surpassing the previous Kuwaiti record.
General Manager of Water Games at Al-Qadsiya Club Faisal Abu Al-Hassan told KUNA, that Al-Tarmoom's outstanding performance, qualified him to a new achievement for Kuwaiti swimming.
The championship, running from July 10 to 13, features competitions among many swimmers across various categories. (end)
