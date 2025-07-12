Uniting Again With Intention Of Looting: BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal Slams Mahagathbandhan Meet

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Reacting sharply to the Mahagathbandhan's high-level strategy meeting called by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Patna on Saturday, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal launched a scathing attack on the Opposition alliance, accusing it of uniting once again“with the intention of looting.”

“Chor chor mauseray bhai, once again uniting with the intention of looting. There is no doubt that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Nitish Kumar, Bihar's NDA government has undertaken major developmental works. These achievements have left the Opposition deeply worried. In the upcoming Assembly elections, the NDA will once again secure a majority,” said Khandelwal.

The BJP MP also hit out at the Opposition over their criticism of the Election Commission (EC) in the ongoing row concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Opposition parties, including the Congress and RJD, have accused the EC of conducting the revision exercise to allegedly remove names of voters opposing the ruling NDA, a charge that the Commission has denied.

Khandelwal dismissed these allegations as baseless, saying,“Accusing the Election Commission has become a habit for Opposition parties because they are continuously losing elections. They need someone to blame for their defeats, and the Election Commission appears to be the easiest target. However, after the Supreme Court's decision, it has become clear that the special revision of the voter list carried out by the Election Commission was done within its legal jurisdiction.”

Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan meeting, taking place at Tejashwi Yadav's Polo Road residence, is being seen as a significant moment in the alliance's preparation for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Senior leaders from all constituent parties, including the Congress and Left parties, are participating in the meeting to finalise strategies to challenge the ruling NDA.

Alliance committees are presenting detailed action plans on how to counter the NDA's influence across Bihar, particularly focussing on social outreach, booth-level mobilisation, and voter engagement.