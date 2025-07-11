Google Launches Gemini Image-To-Video Tool And Flow Film Platform In MENA Region

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Google announced Friday the rollout of its new Image-to-Video feature powered by its AI assistant Gemini across the Middle East and North Africa.

The tool allows users to transform their favorite photos into animated 8-second video clips enhanced with synchronized visual and audio effects.

Available to subscribers of the Google AI Ultra and Pro plans, the feature aims to expand access to creative AI tools for content creators and artists in the region.

Users can activate the function by selecting Videos from the tools panel, uploading a static image, adding a text prompt describing the scene, and specifying any desired audio cues.

Gemini then generates a fully animated clip, enabling creators to bring everyday objects, artistic sketches, or natural scenery to life.

In parallel, Google announced the launch of Flow, a new AI-driven filmmaking platform, designed for Arabic-speaking users in the Middle East and North Africa.

Built upon Google's advanced models like Veo, Imagen, and Gemini, Flow provides intuitive and professional-grade capabilities for cinematic production.

The platform includes tools such as camera control for adjusting movement and angles, a SceneBuilder editor for seamless expansion or refinement of shots, and robust content management options to organize project elements and instructions.

According to Google, Gemini and Flow have collectively generated more than 40 million video clips using the Veo 3 model within the last seven weeks, reflecting a rapid surge in adoption of generative AI tools among creatives.