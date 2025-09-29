Happy Maha Ashtami 2025: Best 70+ Wishes, Greetings, Images, Gifs And Quotes To Share With Loved Ones This Durga Puja
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of Durga Puja, is being celebrated today, September 30. The nine-day Navaratri festivities will culminate with Durga Visarjan which will be observed on Thursday, October 2. Celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm, it's the right time during this festive season to share greetings with loved ones on social media.
Happy Maha Ashtami 2025: Wishing you a Durga Puja filled with joy, prosperity, and divine blessings.
Happy Maha Ashtami 2025: May Maa Durga bless you with health, wealth, and endless happiness.
Happy Maha Ashtami 2025: Happy Durga Puja. May the festival brighten your life with positivity and success.
Happy Maha Ashtami 2025: On this holy occasion, may Maa Durga destroy all your worries and fill your home with peace.
Happy Maha Ashtami 2025: Wishing you and your family a blissful and prosperous Durga Puja. Happy Maha Ashtami 2025: GIFs for Durga Ashtami
Celebrate Durga Ashtami and spread love during these festivities by sharing these best wishes with friends and family. Mint brings specially curated Durga Maha Ashtami wishes to share with your dear ones on Instagram, Facebook or WhatsApp.Also Read | When is Maha Ashtami? Significance, Pushpanjali, Sandhi puja timings and more Best Durga Maha Ashtami Wishes Wishing you strength, happiness, and divine blessings on this Maha Ashtami. 🌸 May Maa Durga shower her blessings of courage and prosperity upon you this Ashtami. 🙏 On this sacred Maha Ashtami, may your heart be filled with devotion and joy. Let the light of Durga Maa brighten your life with positivity and peace. ✨ Wishing you and your family endless happiness on Maha Ashtami. May Goddess Durga guide you on the path of righteousness and success. On Maha Ashtami, may you find strength to overcome every obstacle in life. Sending you heartfelt wishes for prosperity and good health this Ashtami. 🌺 May the divine blessings of Maa Durga stay with you forever. Celebrate Maha Ashtami with devotion, love, and gratitude to the Goddess. Heartfelt Wishes for Family and Friends Wishing you victory over evil and abundance of joy this Ashtami. May Maa Durga bless your home with peace, wealth, and happiness. 🏡 On this holy Ashtami, may your prayers be answered with divine grace. Celebrate the power of Maa Durga and embrace new beginnings. 🌷 Wishing you a Maha Ashtami filled with devotion and spiritual bliss. May Goddess Durga bless you with courage like hers and wisdom like Saraswati. On Ashtami, may your heart be filled with divine love and blessings. Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Devotees flock at Vaishno Devi temple on Durga Ashtami| Watch Blessings for Maha Ashtami
- Wishing you endless smiles and success this Maha Ashtami. May Maa Durga protect you and your loved ones from all harm. Let this Ashtami bring new hopes, new dreams, and new beginnings. 🌟 Wishing you strength to face challenges with the blessings of Maa Durga.
- On Maha Ashtami, may peace and positivity fill your life. Celebrate this day with devotion, and let Maa Durga bless your path. May this Maha Ashtami empower you with health, wealth, and happiness. Wishing you the divine blessings of Durga Maa for a prosperous life. May this Ashtami remove all negativity from your life. 🌼 Wishing you courage, wisdom, and success with Maa Durga's grace. On this auspicious day, may the Goddess bless your family with harmony. May your prayers on Maha Ashtami bring peace and joy to your life. Wishing you a blessed, prosperous, and joyful Maha Ashtami!
