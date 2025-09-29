Happy Maha Ashtami 2025: Best 70+ Wishes, Greetings, Images, Gifs And Quotes To Share With Loved Ones This Durga Puja

MENAFN - Live Mint) Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of Durga Puja, is being celebrated today, September 30. The nine-day Navaratri festivities will culminate with Durga Visarjan which will be observed on Thursday, October 2. Celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm, it's the right time during this festive season to share greetings with loved ones on social media.

Celebrate Durga Ashtami and spread love during these festivities by sharing these best wishes with friends and family. Mint brings specially curated Durga Maha Ashtami wishes to share with your dear ones on Instagram, Facebook or WhatsApp.



Wishing you endless smiles and success this Maha Ashtami.

May Maa Durga protect you and your loved ones from all harm.

Let this Ashtami bring new hopes, new dreams, and new beginnings. 🌟 Wishing you strength to face challenges with the blessings of Maa Durga.



On Maha Ashtami, may peace and positivity fill your life.

Celebrate this day with devotion, and let Maa Durga bless your path.

May this Maha Ashtami empower you with health, wealth, and happiness.

Wishing you the divine blessings of Durga Maa for a prosperous life.

May this Ashtami remove all negativity from your life. 🌼

Wishing you courage, wisdom, and success with Maa Durga's grace.

On this auspicious day, may the Goddess bless your family with harmony.

May your prayers on Maha Ashtami bring peace and joy to your life. Wishing you a blessed, prosperous, and joyful Maha Ashtami!

Happy Maha Ashtami 2025: Wishing you a Durga Puja filled with joy, prosperity, and divine blessings.

Happy Maha Ashtami 2025: May Maa Durga bless you with health, wealth, and endless happiness.

Happy Maha Ashtami 2025: Happy Durga Puja. May the festival brighten your life with positivity and success.

Happy Maha Ashtami 2025: On this holy occasion, may Maa Durga destroy all your worries and fill your home with peace.

Happy Maha Ashtami 2025: Wishing you and your family a blissful and prosperous Durga Puja.

| When is Maha Ashtami? Significance, Pushpanjali, Sandhi puja timings and more Best Durga Maha Ashtami WishesWishing you strength, happiness, and divine blessings on this Maha Ashtami. 🌸May Maa Durga shower her blessings of courage and prosperity upon you this Ashtami. 🙏On this sacred Maha Ashtami, may your heart be filled with devotion and joy.Let the light of Durga Maa brighten your life with positivity and peace. ✨Wishing you and your family endless happiness on Maha Ashtami.May Goddess Durga guide you on the path of righteousness and success.On Maha Ashtami, may you find strength to overcome every obstacle in life.Sending you heartfelt wishes for prosperity and good health this Ashtami. 🌺May the divine blessings of Maa Durga stay with you forever.Celebrate Maha Ashtami with devotion, love, and gratitude to the Goddess. Heartfelt Wishes for Family and FriendsWishing you victory over evil and abundance of joy this Ashtami.May Maa Durga bless your home with peace, wealth, and happiness. 🏡On this holy Ashtami, may your prayers be answered with divine grace.Celebrate the power of Maa Durga and embrace new beginnings. 🌷Wishing you a Maha Ashtami filled with devotion and spiritual bliss.May Goddess Durga bless you with courage like hers and wisdom like Saraswati.On Ashtami, may your heart be filled with divine love and blessings.| Jammu and Kashmir: Devotees flock at Vaishno Devi temple on Durga Ashtami| Watch Blessings for Maha AshtamiWhatsApp & Facebook StatusFunny Durga Maha Ashtami wishesHappy Maha Ashtami! May Maa Durga give you strength... to survive all the sweets and bhog today. 🍛😂Wishing you a blessed Ashtami... and hoping your diet plan rests in peace this week. 😅Happy Ashtami! May Maa Durga help you fight evils... like Monday blues and WiFi problems. 📶🙈This Maha Ashtami, let's pray for peace, prosperity, and free WiFi everywhere. 📲🤣Wishing you an Ashtami as sweet as the bhog and as endless as the queue at the pandal. 😜May Maa Durga bless you with energy... because standing in line for prasad is not easy! 😂Happy Ashtami! May all your enemies run away faster than you run towards the bhog counter. 🍴🤣On this Ashtami, remember-Maa Durga killed Mahishasura... so you can definitely kill your deadlines. 🗂️😂Wishing you strength this Maha Ashtami-to handle relatives asking,“Beta, shaadi kab?” 🤭May Maa Durga bless you with wisdom... like finding shortcuts in pandal hopping. 🛵😅Happy Maha Ashtami! May your prasad plate always be full and your selfie angle always perfect. 🤳😂On this holy day, may Maa Durga protect you from evil eyes... and nosy neighbors. 👀🤣Wishing you a Maha Ashtami filled with joy, laughter, and less WhatsApp forwards from relatives. 📩😜Happy Ashtami! May Maa Durga bless you with patience... to survive the loud dhaak beats all night. 🥁😂This Ashtami, may Maa Durga grant you courage... to face pandal crowds without losing your slippers. 🥿🤣Happy Ashtami! May your devotion be as strong as your WiFi signal during puja live streams. 📡😂Wishing you blessings of Maa Durga... and also blessings of unlimited bhog refills. 🍲😅May this Ashtami give you peace, love, and the ability to dodge diet aunties at the pandal. 🤭😂Happy Maha Ashtami! May your life be filled with more joy than the dhunuchi smoke in the pandal. 😅🔥This Ashtami, let's celebrate good over evil... and over office emails too. 📧🤣| Durga Puja 2025: When is Maha Ashtami, Navami and Dussehra? Happy Maha Ashtami 2025: Durga Puja wishes in Bengaliশুভ বিজয়া দশমী! মা দুর্গা যেন আপনার জীবনে শান্তি, শক্তি ও সাহস জাগিয়ে তোলেন।শারদীয় শুভেচ্ছা রইল! পূজার এই আনন্দঘন দিনে পরিবার ও প্রিয়জনদের সঙ্গে কাটুক সোনালি মুহূর্ত।শুভ দুর্গোৎসব! মা দুর্গার করুণায় জীবনের প্রতিটি দিন হোক সুন্দর ও আলোকময়।শারদীয়া শুভেচ্ছা রইল! মা দুর্গা আপনার জীবন ভরে তুলুন সুখ, স্বাস্থ্য আর সমৃদ্ধিতে।শুভ দুর্গোৎসব! মায়ের আশীর্বাদে আপনার সকল স্বপ্ন পূর্ণ হোক আর দুঃখ দূরে যাক।দেবী দুর্গার আগমনে জীবনে আসুক শান্তি, শক্তি আর নতুন প্রেরণা। শুভ দুর্গাপূজা!মা আসুক, দূর হোক সব অশুভ শক্তি, চারিদিকে ছড়িয়ে পড়ুক আনন্দ আর আলো। শুভ দুর্গাপূজা!শারদীয় শুভেচ্ছা জানাই! মা দুর্গার আশীর্বাদে আপনার জীবন আনন্দ, শান্তি আর সমৃদ্ধিতে ভরে উঠুক।শুভ দুর্গাপূজা! মায়ের চরণে প্রার্থনা, তিনি যেন সকল দুঃখ দূর করে সুখ আর সুস্থতা এনে দেন।শারদীয়া শুভেচ্ছা ও অভিনন্দন! এই পূজা আপনার জীবনে বয়ে আনুক নতুন আশা, ভালোবাসা আর সুখের আলো। Happy Maha Ashtami 2025: Inspirational quotes for Durga Ashtami"She the refuge, peaceful and merciful undoubtedly, she pervades overall, is universal form certainly, her lotus feet worshipped by the universe – all Glory, on your appeal“Protect me Durga” saves entirely." - Munindra Misra"The world which worships Mother Mary and goddess Durga also has experienced such heinous crimes against her daughters. - Debajani Mohanty"Dear Durga, give as much power you have to all girls to protect themselves from the invisible rakshasas on earth." - Keerthi Chinta"Devi-Mahatmayam has special meaning for spirituality, with illumination, wisdom, strength - to freedom finally!" - Munindra Misra Happy Maha Ashtami 2025: Images for Durga AshtamiHappy Maha Ashtami 2025: GIFs for Durga Ashtami