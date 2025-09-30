Good But Dishonest Friend: Raj Education Minister Targets Govind Singh Dotasra

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 30 (IANS) Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar has launched a sharp counterattack on Pradesh Congress Committee President Govind Singh Dotasra, accusing him of taking money for teachers' transfers during the term of the previous government in the state.

Speaking at Piprali in Sikar during the three-day Sports Mahakumbh and MP Sports Competition organised to mark the birthday of former MP Sumedhanand Saraswati, Dilawar said,“Dotasra is my good friend, but a dishonest friend. He used to take money for teachers' transfers. He has many qualities, but I don't have them.”

His remarks came in response to Dotasra's statement on September 28, where he claimed that Dilawar, despite being Education Minister,“does not have knowledge about education.”

Recalling the previous government's rule, Dilawar alleged,“When Ashok Gehlot was Chief Minister and Dotasra was Education Minister, Gehlot himself asked teachers whether money was involved in transfers. The teachers agreed and admitted to that in a programme. This makes it clear that Dotasra was taking money.”

On the recent transfer of principals from Laxmangarh, he said,“Good people are needed everywhere. The role of sants and good people is to spread goodness so that others can learn and walk on the right path.”

Dilawar also appealed to people to use domestically-manufactured goods.“From the Colgate we brush with, to the soaps we bathe with, and the firecrackers we burn on Diwali, most are foreign-made. Even 'rakhis' and 'gulal' are imported. With such habits, our respect for the nation is declining, while countries like China profit and support our enemies,” he said.

Condemning the recent Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, Dilawar alleged that Pakistan acted with China's support.

“Pakistan could not do anything alone. But India knows how to face challenges. The war proved that our equipment is the best in the world, all due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership,” he said.

The minister also visited the Vedic Ashram in Piprali, where he fed jaggery to cows, and extended greetings for the birthday of Sumedhanand Saraswati.