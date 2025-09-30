Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Polish Premier Says West at War with Russia

2025-09-30 08:19:49
(MENAFN) At the Warsaw Security Forum on Monday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized that the ongoing clash between Russia and Ukraine is not solely a regional issue, but a broader conflict involving the West.

He described the primary responsibility of European Union leaders as informing the public about the alleged threat posed by Russia.

Tusk has maintained a strongly assertive viewpoint regarding the war, with Poland playing a prominent role in supporting Kiev. Earlier in the month, he expressed concern that many Polish citizens were developing an “antipathy” toward Ukraine.

He attributed this shift in attitude to Russia’s influence and encouraged Polish leaders to “stem this tide.”

During his address, Tusk reiterated, “the biggest and most important task for European leaders today is to make Western societies aware” of the severity of the Ukraine conflict, describing it as the greatest danger of the 21st century.

He stressed, “This war is also our war,” asserting that the outcome directly affects “our fundamental interest.”

According to him, a Ukrainian defeat would have far-reaching consequences for the entire Western world, from Poland to the United States.

The Polish prime minister also urged for “solidarity and unity” across both the EU and NATO in addressing the challenge.

He mentioned upcoming plans for a “large-scale modernization” of Poland’s military and advocated for mobilizing both citizens and governments throughout the European Union.

His remarks followed recent accusations by Warsaw that Russia had launched a swarm of drones into Polish airspace—a claim which Moscow has refuted.

