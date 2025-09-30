Film On Crop Residue Burning In Punjab Gets National Award

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 30 (IANS) 'Beyond Stubble', a powerful documentary film exploring the issue of crop residue burning in Punjab, has won an award at the prestigious 'Breath of Change' CMS Vatavaran Short Film Competition.

The competition, focused on air pollution, was organised by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF and CC) and the Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM).

The award was handed to Dharmik Patel, the director of the film, by Chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Rajesh Verma, at an event in Delhi.

The documentary has been produced by Asar, a Bangalore-based development startup in collaboration with Clean Air Punjab, a network of organisations and individuals dedicated to promoting clean air and environmental sustainability across the Punjab region.

The 13-minute film highlights the complex issue of stubble burning from the perspective of Punjab's farmers. Through real-life stories and on-the-ground conversations, the film sheds light on the challenges faced by the farming community that also showcased practical, on-the-ground solutions that can reduce burning without compromising their livelihoods.

An elated Dharmik Patel, the director of the film, said he was happy about the award, adding, "This award truly belongs to the farmers who shared their story with us.

'Beyond Stubble' is a testament to the importance of listening to and learning from the people who work the land every day. Their experiences are key to finding solutions that truly work."

Sanam Wazir, Director of State Climate Action at Asar, added, "This film celebrates farmer voices and their crucial role in creating a cleaner future.

'Beyond Stubble' hopes to inspire more conversations around sustainable farming, strengthen peer-to-peer learning among farmers, and encourage collective action towards cleaner air and healthier futures for Punjab and beyond."

The award underscores the power of storytelling in raising awareness about stubble burning and the need for collaborative solutions. It is both a victory for the filmmakers and a tribute to the resilience and knowledge of Punjab's farming community.