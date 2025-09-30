403
Italy’s Foreign Minister Comments on Russia’s Intentions
(MENAFN) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed confidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no intention of triggering a global war.
His remarks on Sunday came as a response to recent allegations suggesting that Moscow might direct drone strikes toward European Union countries, including Italy.
The day prior, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky had suggested that Russia could potentially attack Italy or other European countries using drones.
This month has also seen tensions rise, with both Poland and Estonia accusing Moscow of airspace violations—claims that Russia has dismissed as “unfounded.”
“I don’t think Putin wants to start World War III, so I want to reassure all Italians,” Tajani declared during a speech at a Forza Italia gathering in Telese Terme.
He emphasized, “I don’t believe Putin wants to send drones to swarm us,” and noted that he had discussed the matter earlier that day with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crossetto.
Earlier in September, Poland alleged that several drones had crossed into its airspace, prompting Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski to warn that such incursions would be met with military retaliation.
In response, Moscow labeled Warsaw’s allegations as “baseless” and asserted that the claims were a deliberate attempt to obstruct diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
