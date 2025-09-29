Inmates In Panama Protest Human Rights Violations: Protest At Dolega Women's Prison

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)A group of inmates at the Women's Rehabilitation Center, located in Los Algarrobos, Dolega district, Chiriquí province, began a hunger strike in protest. The inmates are demanding the presence of the Minister of Government and the dismissal of the prison director. According to the inmates, the protest also seeks a response to their requests for conditional release, which some of them claim to be entitled to after having served two-thirds of their sentences for various crimes.

They also reported that their rights are being violated within the prison system, which is why they are calling for inspections and investigations by the Ministry of the Interior and the Penitentiary System. For the time being, the prison's management has not commented and stated that they are currently investigating the conditions of the inmates participating in the strike. Given the situation, security at the center was reinforced with units from the National Police and the Penitentiary System, in anticipation of incidents related to the ongoing protests.