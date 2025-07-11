403
Puducherry Welcomes The Grand Jewellery Exhibition By VBJ Since 1900
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Puducherry, 11th July 2025: VBJ Since 1900, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, India's most trusted heirloom jewellery brand is set to dazzle Puducherry with an exclusive jewellery exhibition on July 12 and 13, 2025. The exhibition will be held at Crystal Hall, Accord Puducherry, 1, Thilagar Nagar, Ellaipillaichavady, Aruthra Nagar, Puducherry - 605009, and will be open to visitors from 11 AM to 8 PM on both days.
Following a series of acclaimed exhibitions across Tamil Nadu, VBJ Since 1900 now brings its celebrated jewellery showcase to the culturally rich city of Puducherry, a city celebrated for its French colonial charm, serene beaches, and vibrant cultural fusion. Just as Puducherry reflects a harmonious blend of tradition and elegance, each VBJ Since 1900's creation embodies the spirit of heritage and enduring beauty. Over two enchanting days, visitors can immerse themselves in an exquisite array of masterpieces - ranging from opulent bridal sets and nature-inspired floral designs to radiant gold and diamond creations – each reflecting VBJ's legacy of exceptional craftsmanship.
Speaking about the exhibition, Amarendran Vummidi, Managing Director, VBJ Since 1900, shared,“Jewellery is deeply personal-it tells stories, marks milestones, and carries legacy. Exhibitions like ours create an immersive space where customers can connect with these emotions. Puducherry's charm and discerning clientele inspire us to bring our finest work here. For jewellery lovers, this exhibition is a celebration of design, and the joy of choosing something truly special.”
Adding to this, Jithendra Vummidi, also Managing Partner at VBJ Since 1900, said,“Our legacy is rooted in trust and craftsmanship. Every exhibition is an opportunity to renew that trust by showcasing pieces that blend tradition with contemporary elegance. We look forward to welcoming the Union Territory's patrons and sharing the timeless artistry that defines Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers.”
As a sixth-generation family-run brand with over a century of legacy including the historic making of the Sengol that now graces India's new Parliament building - VBJ Since 1900 continues to honour its heritage while embracing modernity. This exhibition marks yet another chapter in that journey, inviting all to experience an immersive celebration of artistry, legacy, and timeless beauty.
About VBJ Since 1900, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers
VBJ Since 1900, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers is one of South India's most trusted fine jewellery brands, offering exceptional value, diverse choices, and unmatched quality across diamond, gold, and silver jewellery. Established in 1900, VBJ has earned the trust of over six generations and continues to be a name synonymous with heritage and craftsmanship. With two flagship stores in Chennai (Gemini and Anna Nagar) and a global presence through its Dallas showroom opened in October 2023, VBJ Since 1900 blends legacy with modernity to serve a wide range of jewellery connoisseurs.
