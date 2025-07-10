Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Audits Reveal Over $24 Million In Losses And Mismanagement At IFARHU

2025-07-10 02:11:24
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) (IFARHU) is a key institution in Panama, responsible for managing national educational scholarships. The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has accused Bernardo Meneses, former director of the Institute for the Training and Utilization of Human Resources (Ifarhu), of mismanaging the financial aid program, which resulted in $24.2 million in property damage. The report reviewed a total of 1,016 financial aid files, and 898 of them were found to have failed to comply with the standards established by the IFARHU.

