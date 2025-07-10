Fact Check: Is Russia Planning To Hire 1 Million Indian Workers To Solve Labour Shortage?

According to recent reports, Russia is facing a severe labour shortage due to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, which has led to the enlistment of thousands of Russian youths in the army. These reports claims that Russia is seeking to recruit approximately 1 million workers from India by the end of 2025.

However, Russia's Labour Ministry has refuted these claims. The denial comes after Andrei Besedin, head of the Ural Chamber of Commerce and Industry, made the assertion on Wednesday.

According to the Labour Ministry, the recruitment of workers from India is regulated by quotas set a year in advance based on regional and employer needs. The ministry stated that each specialist from visa countries invited within the quota obtains a work visa and work permit.

Russia's total quota for foreign workers in 2025 is 234,900, with 71,817 spots allocated for Indian citizens. The Sverdlovsk region has a quota of 4,343 foreign workers.

Russian businesses experiment with Indian labour

Despite the denial, Russian businesses have already begun exploring the possibility of hiring Indian workers. In March, Moscow-based developer Samolyot Group launched a pilot program to hire Indian construction workers.

While the program has shown some advantages, such as lower wage expectations and limited job mobility, it has also faced challenges. Alexei Akindinov, the company's operations director, cited the language barrier and cultural differences as major obstacles.

Other Russian companies, such as retail giant X5 Group, have also started hiring Indian workers for logistics and distribution roles. However, they have encountered similar challenges, including linguistic and cultural differences.

Russian Union proposes vocational training schools in India

The Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs has proposed building vocational training schools in India to prepare laborers specifically for the Russian job market. The initiative has received support from Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov, who has pledged to coordinate with the Foreign Ministry.

The proposal aims to address the challenges faced by Russian businesses in hiring Indian workers. By providing vocational training, the schools can help bridge the gap between Indian workers and the Russian job market.

Online marketplace Ozon has also hired Indian citizens for warehouse positions and technical roles. Additionally, Indian workers have been spotted in the Kaliningrad and Moscow regions, with over 4,000 Indian migrants applying for jobs in St. Petersburg alone last year.

Earlier reports

Some reports claim that major Russian companies are looking to fill positions in metal factories, machine manufacturing, and construction sectors with Indian workers at attractive salaries.

These reports also said that Russia is establishing a new system in India to expedite visa and documentation processes. However, it has now proven to be false with the Russian labour ministry refuting these claims.