First Agreement Signed At URC2025 In Rome: Belgian Company Investing EUR 5M

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Belgium's BIO Invest has signed a EUR 5 million agreement with Bank Lviv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“This is about trust and confidence, confidence in our future. That's why it is so important to have such agreements, which I'm very grateful for,” Sybiha said.

According to Prévot, defending a country also means defending its economy. A strong economy is a shield that protects livelihoods, supports public services, and gives citizens a reason to stay, rebuild, and believe in the future.

The Belgian Investment Company for Developing Countries, BIO Invest, has announced the first agreement, totaling EUR 5 million, with Bank Lviv. This is the company's first step into the Ukrainian market. The funding is aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises as the basis of Ukraine's economy, which is important for job creation, social cohesion, and national resilience.

In the coming years, BIO Invest is planning to invest another EUR 20 million in key sectors, such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and financial services. This partnership is a strong gesture of trust in Ukrainian entrepreneurs and a concrete commitment to help them build a more sustainable, innovative, and future-oriented economy.

A reminder that the fourth Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025) is taking place in Italy's Rome on July 10-11, 2025.

The forum will follow up to a series of high-level political events dedicated to the rapid recovery and long-term reconstruction of Ukraine, which is suffering from external aggression. This time around, the Ukrainian delegation will unveil practical projects that are either being kick-started already, even as the war persists, or are almost ready to be launched.