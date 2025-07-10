Tuxcare Announces Endless Lifecycle Support For Openjdk

New ELS for OpenJDK is free to start and access for organizations worldwide

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced general availability of its latest Endless Lifecycle Support service aimed at protecting users of OpenJDK versions that have reached their end of life.Since these versions will no longer receive free security updates from the OpenJDK community, the choices are to upgrade, run unsupported runtimes, or obtain vendor extended support. However, long-term support is not offered by all vendors – or if offered, it may not cover all versions or deployment models. TuxCare's ELS for OpenJDK serves as a highly convenient option for immediately minimizing security risks, preserving compatibility, and ensuring compliance with standards including PCI DSS, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and others.“Given that an estimated 50 percent of all production workloads still rely on the older OpenJDK 8 and 11 versions, TuxCare's new ELS opens up opportunities for a large number of organizations facing potentially risky or daunting decisions,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare.“We're pleased to enable users to easily keep their Java workloads secure – even on out-of-support OpenJDK versions – without the hassle of full retesting or the risk of breaking changes stemming from major upgrades.”TuxCare offers free access to ELS for OpenJDK, providing ongoing security patches for whatever OpenJDK version you're using and for as long as you need. There's no cost to get started, and no need to risk running unpatched runtimes in production. For more detailed information about TuxCare's ELS for OpenJDK, visit:/endless-lifecycle-support/openjdk-eol-support/About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world's largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to .

