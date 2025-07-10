Powers Law Attracts Top Healthcare And Litigation Talent

Evans, Freedus, Griffin, Pledgie, Riley and Lipovtsev create full complement health center practice at Powers Law.

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Powers Law is announcing the creation of a full complement national health center practice with the additions of Molly Evans, Matthew Freedus, Rosie Dawn Griffin, and Dianne Pledgie joining as Principals, Carrie Riley joining as Counsel, and Alexander Lipovtsev joining as the Manager of Compliance and Risk Management Services. The group brings decades of healthcare and litigation expertise to Powers Law after working together most recently in the Health Care practice group at Feldesman LLP.

"I am thrilled that Molly, Matthew, Rosie, Dianne, Carrie, and Alexander have joined Powers," stated Peter W. Thomas, Managing Partner of Powers Law. "Health centers are such a vital part of the safety net and with this exceptionally talented team on board, we are further positioned to serve our clients at the highest level and provide them with the critical support they need. I'm honored they brought their expertise to our firm."

The team brings added strength to Powers' health care practice, with extensive experience across the full spectrum of legal, regulatory, and risk management issues impacting health centers and primary care associations (PCAs). The health center team's areas of expertise include:



Section 330 program requirements

Reimbursement

Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA) coverage

Federal grants administration

Corporate compliance and enterprise risk management

Fraud and abuse laws

Data privacy and security, including HIPAA and 42 C.F.R. Part 2

Nonprofit governance

Affiliation and integration strategies Emergency preparedness

The team was established to help clients navigate the rapidly evolving legal and regulatory landscape at both the federal and state levels.

As outside general counsel to health centers and other healthcare entities, Molly Evans advises executive leadership and boards of directors on corporate compliance, enterprise risk management, patient privacy and confidentiality, regulatory compliance, professional liability exposure, and nonprofit board governance. She also partners with associations and consortia to interpret evolving federal policy, develops model governance and compliance frameworks, and supports the operational and strategic needs of safety-net providers.

Matthew Freedus is a veteran litigator with a proven track record in administrative and judicial proceedings, including cases before the United States Courts of Appeals and the Supreme Court. Through advice, internal investigations, audit defense, and compliance training, he helps health centers and other healthcare entities stay ahead of legal and regulatory challenges.

Rosie Dawn Griffin's practice focuses on health care reimbursement, health center immunity under the Public Health Service Act, and fraud and false claims. She has litigated and won precedent-setting cases in multiple federal appellate courts and defends providers and others facing government investigations and enforcement actions under the False Claims Act and similar statutes.

Dianne Pledgie advises health centers, behavioral health organizations, and other non-profit organizations on the development and implementation of robust compliance programs. She also provides legal guidance on privacy, security and confidentiality matters, with particular focus on HIPAA, 42 CFR Part 2, and the Information Blocking Rule.

Carrie Riley has extensive experience advising health centers, their partners, and other safety net providers on navigating a complex web of legal and regulatory requirements. She is widely recognized for her expertise in helping clients seek health center designation, prepare for Operational Site Visits, revise governance documents, and update core policies and procedures in alignment with HRSA requirements.

Alexander Lipovtsev supports health centers, behavioral health organizations, and other health care providers on the development and implementation of effective compliance and risk management programs, with a focus on emergency preparedness.

About Powers

Powers is a renowned Washington, DC-based law and government relations firm specializing in healthcare and regulatory matters, higher education, and the law of tribal nations. With a team of experienced attorneys and government relations professionals, the firm provides comprehensive legal services and government affairs expertise to healthcare organizations, including safety net hospitals, federally qualified health centers, Ryan White HIV/AIDS clinics, their pharmacies, and other industry stakeholders. Powers' 340B program practice has been at the forefront of defending and advancing the 340B program, advocating for the needs of safety net providers and their patients. For more information, visit powerslaw .

