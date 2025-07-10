Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Off-Highway Equipment Market Report 2025-2030 Uncover Growth Opportunities Backed By Forecast Analysis


2025-07-10 07:46:39
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the booming off-highway equipment market in China, focusing on construction, mining, and agriculture sectors. Discover insights on unit shipments, OEM market share, growth drivers, and emerging trends like electric and autonomous equipment.

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Off-highway Equipment Market, China, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study provides an overview of the off-highway equipment market in China, with a specific focus on construction, mining, and agriculture. The study discusses unit shipment, equipment in operation (EIO), revenue, corresponding forecasts, forecast analysis, OEM market share analysis, and revenue share analysis.

China has a large population of 1.4 billion people, a vast geographical area, and rich natural resources. Key activities such as infrastructure construction, mining, and agriculture have improved the country's off-highway equipment market, which has experienced rapid growth and is maturing.
China's off-highway equipment market is highly competitive due to the presence of many OEM brands. The study covers information such as competitive environment, growth drivers, growth restraints, government initiatives, the electric off-highway equipment sector, the connected and autonomous driving off-highway equipment sector, and the rental business sector.
The study also highlights growth opportunities for off-highway equipment in existing and future scenarios. Growth opportunities provide stakeholders with practical and actionable recommendations to expand their presence in the value chain.
Key Topics Covered:
Research Scope

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Growth Environment: Transformation in the Off-highway Equipment Market

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Off-highway Equipment Industry

Growth Environment: Ecosystem in the Off-highway Equipment Market

  • Competitive Environment
  • Key Competitors

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator in the Off-highway Equipment Market

  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Considerations
  • Economic Environment: Gross Domestic Product GDP Growth
  • Economic Environment: Construction Revenue
  • Economic Environment: Total Mine Production
  • Economic Environment: Agricultural Acreage
  • Energy Consumption Overview
  • Government Initiatives
  • Off-highway Equipment Unit Sales: Market Overview
  • Off-highway EIO: Market Overview
  • OEM Market Share
  • Market Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Electrification in the Off-highway Equipment Market

  • Powertrain Technology Roadmap
  • Electric Equipment Launches
  • Electric Equipment Unit Sales and EIO

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Connectivity and Automation in the Off-highway Equipment Market

  • Connected and Autonomous Driving Off-highway Ecosystem
  • Connected Off-highway Equipment Applications: Definitions and Segmentation
  • Telematics Solutions
  • Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives
  • Off-highway Telematics in Operation
  • Autonomous EIO

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Rental Business in the Off-highway Equipment Market

  • Off-highway Equipment Rental Market Overview
  • Off-highway Equipment Rental Business Models
  • Off-highway Equipment Rental Highlights

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator in the Off-highway Equipment Sector, Forecast by Segment

  • Off-highway Equipment Market Overview
  • Off-highway Equipment: Unit Sales and Revenue
  • Construction Equipment Unit Sales Forecast
  • Mining Equipment Unit Sales Forecast
  • Agricultural Equipment Unit Sales Forecast
  • Construction EIO Forecast
  • Mining EIO Forecast
  • Agricultural EIO Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Unit Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Pricing Trends
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Universe in the Off-highway Equipment Market

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Electric Off-highway Equipment
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Connected and Autonomous Off-highway Equipment
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Government Initiatives Accelerate Off-highway Equipment Upgrades

Appendix & Next Steps

  • Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

For more information about this report visit

