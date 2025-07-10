Gold Forecast 10/07: Markets Await Fed Signals (Video)
- The gold market was very noisy during the trading session on Wednesday, dipping initially only to turn around and show signs of life. From a technical analysis perspective, it's easy to see that the 50 day EMA is offering a little bit of support. In fact, we have seen that be the case a couple of days in a row now.
We also have to worry about things like what is the Federal Reserve going to do as far as interest rates are concerned? While the markets believe that the Federal Reserve is going to interest rates by the end of the year, the reality is the interest rates probably don't get crushed, at least not in the short term. Jobs still remain stubbornly abundant in the United States.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAs long as that's the case, the Federal Reserve is going to be at least a little cautious about tinkering with monetary policy. We do have central banks around the world jumping into the market and buying gold. So that provides a little bit of a natural bid anyway. And with that, we just get a lot of this choppy back and forth behavior that quite frankly, we entered in the middle of April and just haven't been able to escape. If and when we do, that should lead to at least a $200 move, if not a $300 move. On a breakdown, I would be watching the $3,000 level very closely because if we give that up to the downside, that would be extraordinarily negative. On a break to the upside, I'm looking at $3,800 based on the measured $300 consolidation.Ready to trade our Gold daily analysis and predictions ? We've made a list of the best Gold trading platforms worth trading with.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment