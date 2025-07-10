Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Marco Rubio Visits Malaysia for ASEAN Summit

2025-07-10 04:03:51
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, on Thursday to participate in the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, according to reports from local media.

This visit represents Rubio’s inaugural trip to the region since taking office earlier this year, as reported by a state-operated news outlet.

For the first time, the leading diplomats from both China and the United States are expected to attend the gathering simultaneously, although it is still uncertain if they will hold any direct discussions.

Rubio is heading the US delegation at the meetings organized under the ASEAN framework.

The United States initiated formal relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 1977, approximately ten years after ASEAN’s establishment.

This partnership was elevated to a strategic level in 2015 and was further advanced to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2022.

