Trump Signals Africa Policy Shift from Aid to Trade
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump held a meeting Wednesday with the leaders of five African nations, signaling a significant policy shift from financial assistance to economic partnerships focused on trade.
Gathering at the White House with the presidents of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal, Trump emphasized Africa’s untapped economic potential. He stated that the U.S. is actively working to "forge new economic opportunities involving both the United States and many African nations."
Trump underscored the administration’s new direction by stating, "We're shifting from aid to trade." He added, "In the long run this will be far more effective and sustainable and beneficial than anything else that we could be doing together."
He also hinted that the five nations in attendance might be spared from the administration's upcoming reciprocal tariff increases, slated to begin in August.
According to media reports, the three-day summit will concentrate on expanding U.S. access to Africa’s critical minerals and other key natural resources, positioning economic engagement as a central pillar of the evolving U.S.-Africa relationship.
