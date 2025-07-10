'Qatar Hosts More Than 80 Major Events In A Year'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: Executive Director at the Permanent Committee for Organizing Conferences (PCOC) H E Mubarak Ajlan Mubarak Al Kuwari said that over 80 major international events now take place in Qatar every year, across diplomacy, technology, sports, trade and culture.

He noted that many are strategically coordinated by the Permanent Committee for Organizing Conferences (PCOC), aligning global conversations with Qatar's national vision.

Al Kuwari said that these events have made Qatar a venue for dialogue and innovative solutions, adding that when people think of Qatar today, they no longer picture just a small desert nation in the Gulf, but see a connectivity hub that brings the world together and a trusted international partner.

He noted that the Doha Forum and Qatar Economic Forum brought together more than 8,500 people from over 160 countries. Almost half of them came from abroad to exchange ideas on everything from global development to humanitarian crises. He added that Web Summit Qatar 2025 saw more than 25,000 participants, 1,520 startups, and hundreds of investors and companies gathered in Doha.

He added that the past year alone saw over 5 million international visitors arrive in Qatar, marking a 25% jump from 2023. Nearly 10 million hotel room nights were sold, a record that speaks to the country's growing magnetism. And 2025 is already off to a strong start, with 1.5 million international visitors in just the first quarter, with average hotel occupancy hitting 71%. He noted that visitors were arriving from across the Gulf, Europe, Asia and beyond, drawn by the country's relentless rhythm of events.

Al Kuwari said that none of this would be possible without the deep foundation Qatar has built over the years. Starting with Hamad International Airport, repeatedly named one of the world's best, connects Doha to more than 170 cities. Inside the country, the sleek Doha Metro and network of highways make it easy for visitors to get where they need to go, whether it's a business summit at a state-of-the-art convention centre or a cultural gathering in Katara.

He described all the factors feeding into Qatar's hosting of the events were a winning formula. He pointed to data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), 51% of international visitors in 2025 came by air, 34% by land, and 15% by sea, a testament to the country's multi-access strategy.