MH Markets Awarded 'Best Value Forex Broker 2025' At Trustfinance Business Bangkok

MH Markets Wins“Best Value Forex Broker 2025” at TrustFinance Business Bangkok 2025

Recognized for a decade of trust, innovation, and client-first service

- MH Markets' leadershipBANGKOK, THAILAND, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MH Markets , a globally regulated multi-asset brokerage, was honored with the Best Value Forex Broker 2025 award at TrustFinance Business Bangkok 2025, highlighting its long-standing commitment to offering transparent, secure, and cost-effective trading solutions.Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Burj Al Salam, Dubai, MH Markets has built a strong international presence by focusing on security, accessibility, and support for traders of all levels. The company has grown into a trusted broker serving thousands of clients worldwide, combining advanced technology, compliance with global regulations, and responsive local service.At the Bangkok event, MH Markets was recognized not only for its consistent service quality but also for its core principles: strong regulatory standards, localized payment and support options, and an education-driven onboarding experience. These values have allowed the company to maintain long-term relationships with clients and partners, especially in rapidly evolving financial markets.One of the highlights of MH Markets' participation was the presentation of MH Securities, an initiative developed to empower investors globally. At the center of this offering is MH Trader, the company's flagship platform. MH Trader is an innovative, one-stop investment application that integrates access to global stocks, options, CFDs, and a range of top-tier assets into a single, user-friendly interface. Designed to simplify market access and support informed decision-making, the platform exemplifies MH Markets' mission to deliver modern financial solutions for investors worldwide.Reflecting on the company's journey and future, MH Markets' leadership stated:“With a strong global presence, we are united in our commitment to drive innovation and excellence, staying true to our vision and mission to create lasting value for our customers, partners, and communities worldwide.”The Best Value Forex Broker 2025 award joins a growing list of accolades MH Markets has received between 2022 and 2025. These recognitions reflect the company's continuous efforts to deliver competitive pricing, quality service, and trust-driven performance.As part of the event's industry discussions, MH Markets also shared its insights on the future of trading-including the rising importance of regulation, cybersecurity, and trader education. Company leadership emphasized the role of brokers in building long-term partnerships based on trust, transparency, and client empowerment.For more information about MH Markets, visit MH Markets or read MH Markets reviews on TrustFinance.

