MEXC DEX+ Super Fest Season 5 Launches With A 200,000 USDT Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a global leader in cryptocurrency trading, is proud to announce the launch of Season 5 of the DEX+ Super Fest, featuring an upgraded four-tier reward structure and a total prize pool of 200,000 USDT. All rewards will be distributed in the form of USDT, ensuring participants receive real, immediately usable incentives. This event is designed to provide users worldwide with a low-barrier, high-reward decentralized trading experience, empowering both beginners and experienced traders to seize on-chain opportunities.

Since it first launched, the DEX+ Super Fest has received overwhelming support from users around the world. Season 4 saw over 25,000 registrations, more than 12,000 wallet connection tasks completed, 4,500 new user tasks fulfilled, and 11,000 friend invitations sent. With Season 5, MEXC is taking the experience to the next level, offering more generous rewards and a smoother, more accessible trading journey.

Four-Tier Reward System Designed to Meet Diverse Trading Needs

Season 5 of the MEXC DEX+ Super Fest introduces a four-tier reward mechanism, covering new users, consecutive trading, referral bonuses, and team competitions. The team competition prize pool alone reaches up to 100,000 USDT, with all rewards distributed in tokens. Season 5 event details are as follows:



Recruit 10 members (incl. 4 new DEX+ users): 60 USDT

Recruit 15 members (incl. 4 new DEX+ users): 60 USDT

Recruit 20 members (incl. 3 new DEX+ users): 100 USDT

Recruit 25 members (incl. 3 new DEX+ users): 140 USDT

Recruit 30 members (incl. 2 new DEX+ users): 180 USDT Special Bonus: Recruit 40 new DEX+ users to unlock a team token reward of up to 300 USDT



Newly signed up users who complete an on-chain deposit of at least 100 USDT within 7 days of their first deposit and make their first trade on MEXC through DEX+ will receive 20 USDT in SOL.Those who trade for 3 consecutive days with a total volume ≥ 50 USDT are eligible to receive 5 USDT, while those who trade for 7 consecutive days with a total volume ≥ 200 USDT will receive an additional 10 USDT.Invite friends and earn 10 USDT for each qualified referee, plus 40% trading fee commissions. The maximum reward per user is 500 USDT.Form a team of at least 3 members, and team leaders can earn up to 840 USDT. Rewards are based on the number of recruits and new DEX+ user contributions, as follows:

As blockchain technology continues to advance and global regulatory frameworks become more defined, DeFi is rapidly emerging as a key avenue for innovation in crypto asset development and trading. MEXC DEX+, with its efficient, secure, and user-friendly trading experience, empowers users to stay ahead in this fast-evolving market. As a global leader in cryptocurrency trading, MEXC remains committed to lowering entry barriers through innovative products and diverse reward mechanisms, enabling users worldwide to fully engage in the DeFi movement. Please visit MEXC to learn more about the event.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

