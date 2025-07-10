Drone Attack: Damage Reported In Four Districts Of Kyiv Region, One Injured
"The enemy carried out a massive night attack on the Kyiv region that lasted nearly ten hours. Strike drones and missiles were used against civilian settlements. Unfortunately, there is one injury. In the Obukhiv district, a 51-year-old man sustained injuries and was hospitalized," the statement said.
According to the administration, the consequences of the attack were recorded in four districts of the region.
In the Brovary district, private homes and outbuildings were damaged - windows and doors were blown out, and facades were scarred by shrapnel. A fire broke out in one of the homes but was quickly extinguished. Two cars were also damaged. The total number of affected homes is still being clarified.
In the Vyshhorod district, a fire in a garage was extinguished.
In the Boryspil and Obukhiv districts, additional damage to private homes was reported.
"Emergency teams continue to assess the aftermath of the attack. The number of damaged sites may increase," the statement added.
